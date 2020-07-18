Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PROV) will announce sales of $10.65 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Provident Financial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $11.20 million and the lowest is $10.10 million. Provident Financial reported sales of $10.69 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Provident Financial will report full-year sales of $41.80 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $42.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Provident Financial.

Provident Financial (NASDAQ:PROV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $9.99 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 million. Provident Financial had a return on equity of 5.63% and a net margin of 14.25%.

Several research firms have commented on PROV. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Provident Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Piper Sandler raised Provident Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Provident Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 3rd.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PROV. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Provident Financial by 699.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 99.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 2,972 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Provident Financial in the first quarter valued at about $163,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 2,441 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Provident Financial by 29.1% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the period. 59.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Provident Financial stock opened at $12.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $93.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 0.56. Provident Financial has a one year low of $11.78 and a one year high of $22.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.24.

Provident Financial Company Profile

Provident Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the holding company for Provident Savings Bank, F.S.B. that provides community and mortgage banking services to consumers and small to mid-sized businesses in the Inland Empire region of Southern California. It operates through two segments, Provident Bank and Provident Bank Mortgage.

