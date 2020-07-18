Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:GS)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Wednesday, July 15th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte now anticipates that the investment management company will earn $4.69 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Goldman Sachs Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $5.51 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $6.07 EPS.

GS has been the topic of several other research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $261.00 price objective on the stock. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and issued a $255.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $241.55.

Shares of GS stock opened at $211.41 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Group has a 12 month low of $130.85 and a 12 month high of $250.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. The business’s 50 day moving average is $203.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.48. The company has a market cap of $72.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 1.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $6.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $2.48. Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company had revenue of $13.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $5.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 68.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is presently 23.78%.

Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

