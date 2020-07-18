SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings (NYSE:CUB)

Cubic Co. (NYSE:CUB) – SunTrust Banks cut their Q3 2020 earnings per share estimates for Cubic in a report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Ciarmoli now anticipates that the scientific and technical instruments company will earn $0.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.46. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CUB. TheStreet raised Cubic from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Cubic from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cubic from $82.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Cubic from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Cubic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.38.

Shares of NYSE:CUB opened at $46.32 on Friday. Cubic has a 12 month low of $30.86 and a 12 month high of $75.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Cubic (NYSE:CUB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $321.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.23 million. Cubic had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 0.40%. The business’s revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.26) EPS.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Cubic by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 759,892 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after acquiring an additional 2,681 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Cubic in the 1st quarter worth about $573,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 7,776 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 124,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after purchasing an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Cubic by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,877,841 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $77,574,000 after purchasing an additional 51,796 shares in the last quarter.

In other Cubic news, CEO Bradley H. Feldmann acquired 1,000 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.54 per share, with a total value of $36,540.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 58,961 shares in the company, valued at $2,154,434.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jeffrey B. Lowinger acquired 1,500 shares of Cubic stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $32.59 per share, with a total value of $48,885.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the senior vice president now owns 4,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,097.53. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Cubic Company Profile

Cubic Corporation designs, integrates, and operates systems, products, and services for command, control, communications, computers, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (C4ISR) customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cubic Transportation Systems (CTS), Cubic Mission Solutions (CMS), and Cubic Global Defense Systems (CGD).

