BRAINSWAY LTD/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.45) Per Share (NASDAQ:BWAY)

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst K. Mikson expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S (NASDAQ:BWAY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $4.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.00 million. BRAINSWAY LTD/S had a negative net margin of 53.74% and a negative return on equity of 47.38%.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on BWAY. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th. Raymond James dropped their target price on BRAINSWAY LTD/S from $13.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BRAINSWAY LTD/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.94.

Shares of BWAY stock opened at $5.77 on Thursday. BRAINSWAY LTD/S has a twelve month low of $5.10 and a twelve month high of $12.53. The company has a market cap of $62.43 million, a P/E ratio of -10.68 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.64.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 3.8% in the first quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 321,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 11,895 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new position in BRAINSWAY LTD/S in the first quarter valued at about $2,734,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of BRAINSWAY LTD/S by 54.1% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 28,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.37% of the company’s stock.

BRAINSWAY LTD/S Company Profile

Brainsway Ltd. engages in the development and provision of technology solutions for non-invasive treatment of brain disorders in Israel and internationally. It offers deep transcranial magnetic stimulation systems for treating various conditions, including autism, Alzheimer's disease, bipolar disorders, chronic pains, depressive disorders, Parkinson's diseases, schizophrenia, smoking cessation, post-traumatic stress disorders, multiple sclerosis, obsessive compulsive disorders, and stroke rehabilitation.

