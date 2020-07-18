$1.03 Billion in Sales Expected for Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $1.03 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings. Kelly Services posted sales of $1.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 24.8%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full-year sales of $4.60 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.56 billion to $4.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.11). Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 6.35% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 8th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Barrington Research began coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Kelly Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,546,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 870,830 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,050,000 after acquiring an additional 237,821 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 23.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Kelly Services during the 1st quarter worth about $1,211,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kelly Services by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 370,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,699,000 after acquiring an additional 75,560 shares in the last quarter. 67.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kelly Services stock opened at $15.53 on Friday. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.20 and its 200 day moving average is $16.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $605.00 million, a PE ratio of -9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.09.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

