Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) Forecasted to Post Q3 2020 Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) – Stock analysts at Raymond James increased their Q3 2020 earnings estimates for Norbord in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. Raymond James has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Norbord’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.63 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Norbord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Scotiabank raised their target price on Norbord from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. CIBC raised their target price on Norbord from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. TD Securities lowered Norbord from an “action list buy” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Norbord from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.57.

Shares of OSB opened at $29.72 on Friday. Norbord has a 52 week low of $8.92 and a 52 week high of $33.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -110.07 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 2.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $22.24 and a 200-day moving average of $21.77.

Norbord (NYSE:OSB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.02). Norbord had a negative net margin of 1.34% and a negative return on equity of 0.99%. The firm had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $436.57 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Norbord by 6,822.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 910,863 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $24,347,000 after acquiring an additional 897,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 244.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 99,895 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,000 after buying an additional 70,878 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 74,263 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $879,000 after buying an additional 32,351 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 191.1% in the 1st quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 153,134 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,813,000 after buying an additional 100,522 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Norbord by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 649,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,690,000 after buying an additional 220,170 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were given a $0.036 dividend. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. Norbord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -40.54%.

About Norbord

Norbord Inc manufactures and sells wood-based panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial manufacturers primarily in North America and Europe. The company offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures.

