Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REA) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for Real Matters in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Cormark analyst G. Fairweather now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.69 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.66.

Real Matters (TSE:REA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.10 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$147.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$144.24 million.

