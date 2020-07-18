SOCO International plc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (OTCMKTS:SOCLF)

SOCO International plc (OTCMKTS:SOCLF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of SOCO International in a note issued to investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.06) per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.10).

Get SOCO International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SOCO International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday.

SOCLF opened at $0.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.33. SOCO International has a 12 month low of $0.14 and a 12 month high of $0.87.

SOCO International Company Profile

SOCO International plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has exploration, development, and production interests in Vietnam; and exploration and appraisal interests in Congo (Brazzaville) and Angola. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

Read More: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for SOCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.