Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA (BME:BBVA) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €3.59 ($4.03).

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on BBVA shares. Deutsche Bank set a €3.93 ($4.42) price objective on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a report on Monday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.70 ($4.16) price target on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria in a research report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria has a twelve month low of €6.51 ($7.31) and a twelve month high of €7.93 ($8.91).

Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides retail and wholesale banking, asset management, and private banking services. The company accepts various deposits, such as current and savings accounts, term deposits, subordinated deposits, and other accounts. It also offers loan products; and foreclosed real-estate assets from residential mortgages and developers, as well as lending to developers.

