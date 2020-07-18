RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of RealPage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $73.89.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RP shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RealPage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Co started coverage on shares of RealPage in a report on Tuesday, June 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RealPage from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of RealPage from $66.00 to $74.00 in a report on Friday.

Get RealPage alerts:

Shares of RP opened at $66.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.47. RealPage has a 52-week low of $36.91 and a 52-week high of $69.79. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a PE ratio of 121.02 and a beta of 1.06.

RealPage (NASDAQ:RP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.01. RealPage had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 9.99%. The firm had revenue of $276.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $277.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that RealPage will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.85, for a total value of $12,970,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,426,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,499,770.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephen T. Winn sold 400,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $25,492,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,431,661 shares in the company, valued at $91,239,755.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 810,283 shares of company stock worth $52,363,781 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allred Capital Management LLC boosted its position in RealPage by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,495.3% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of RealPage by 1,500.0% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in RealPage in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in RealPage by 570.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 986 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 839 shares during the period. 92.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RealPage Company Profile

RealPage, Inc provides software and data analytics for the real estate industry in the United States. It offers OneSite, a property management solution for multi-family, affordable property, rural housing, military housing, senior and student living, and commercial property types; and Propertyware, an on demand property management system for single-family properties, and small and centrally managed multifamily properties.

Featured Article: Quiet Period

Receive News & Ratings for RealPage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RealPage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.