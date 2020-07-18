CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $125.88.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Raymond James upgraded shares of CDW from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of CDW from $155.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Bank of America decreased their target price on CDW from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised CDW from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th.

In other news, insider Douglas E. Eckrote sold 5,000 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.97, for a total transaction of $534,850.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 141,533 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,139,785.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew A. Troka sold 7,001 shares of CDW stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $707,030.99. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 67,492 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,816,017.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of CDW by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,328 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 5,415 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $773,000 after buying an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in shares of CDW by 38.2% during the 4th quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $118.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.10, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $115.67 and its 200 day moving average is $116.28. CDW has a 1 year low of $73.39 and a 1 year high of $146.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.38 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 97.93%. CDW’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that CDW will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

