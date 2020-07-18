Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the thirty-two brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $96.26.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on EXPE shares. SunTrust Banks reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank upped their price target on Expedia Group from $87.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Barclays upped their price target on Expedia Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered Expedia Group from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th.

NASDAQ EXPE opened at $86.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.10 and a beta of 1.57. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $40.76 and a twelve month high of $144.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $83.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.46.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The online travel company reported ($1.83) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.58) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.13 billion. Expedia Group had a positive return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 5.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post -7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.72, for a total value of $228,454.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,897,861.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dara Khosrowshahi sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $8,445,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,058,207.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manning & Napier Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the first quarter valued at about $87,503,000. Melvin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $162,210,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Expedia Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $154,873,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 42.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,473,063 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $139,159,000 after acquiring an additional 734,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Expedia Group during the fourth quarter worth about $40,614,000. 93.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Core OTA, Trivago, HomeAway, and Egencia segments. The company facilitates the booking of hotel rooms, alternative accommodations, airline seats, car rentals, and destination services from its travel suppliers; and acts as an agent in the transactions.

