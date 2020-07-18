Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Man Group PLC (LON:EMG) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is GBX 145.20 ($1.79).

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 150 ($1.85) price target on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Man Group from GBX 155 ($1.91) to GBX 125 ($1.54) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Man Group to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 150 ($1.85) to GBX 130 ($1.60) in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Man Group to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 160 ($1.97) to GBX 148 ($1.82) in a report on Monday, June 22nd.

Shares of LON EMG opened at GBX 129.40 ($1.59) on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.12. Man Group has a 52 week low of GBX 84.72 ($1.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 177.10 ($2.18). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.70 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 137.94. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.03.

Man Group plc provides alternative investment management services worldwide. The company offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative and discretionary, long only and long short, and single and multi-manager. It distributes its products and solutions directly to institutions; and to private investors through a network of intermediaries.

