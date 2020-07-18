Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Granite Construction Inc. (NYSE:GVA) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and three have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

GVA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine downgraded Granite Construction from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Granite Construction from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price target on Granite Construction from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th.

Get Granite Construction alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GVA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Granite Construction during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Granite Construction by 10.9% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 7,364 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE GVA opened at $19.19 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.83. The company has a market cap of $889.93 million, a P/E ratio of -8.49 and a beta of 1.51. Granite Construction has a 12 month low of $8.90 and a 12 month high of $44.89.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th.

Granite Construction Company Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Granite Construction Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Granite Construction and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.