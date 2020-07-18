Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cellectis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $734.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

See Also: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Analyst Recommendations for Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS)

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Real Matters Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
Real Matters Inc. to Post FY2020 Earnings of $0.69 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts
SOCO International plc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
SOCO International plc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria SA Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
RealPage Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
RealPage Inc Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages
CDW Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
CDW Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts
Expedia Group Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts
Expedia Group Inc Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report