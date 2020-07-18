Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Cellectis SA (NASDAQ:CLLS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.50.

Several brokerages recently commented on CLLS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Cellectis from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Cellectis in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Cellectis from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cellectis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 20th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Capital International Investors lifted its stake in Cellectis by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,405,236 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $12,928,000 after acquiring an additional 389,300 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cellectis by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 721,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,637,000 after acquiring an additional 7,318 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Cellectis during the 1st quarter valued at about $312,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cellectis by 18.3% in the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 22,911 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 3,536 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 103.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLLS opened at $17.07 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.43. The company has a market capitalization of $734.52 million, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.64. Cellectis has a 1-year low of $7.32 and a 1-year high of $21.97.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $1.06. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 93.27% and a negative return on equity of 17.60%. The company had revenue of $51.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.07 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Cellectis will post -1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia (ALL); UCART22 to treat ALL and non-Hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); ALLO-501 for treating relapsed/refractory NHL; and UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and blastic plasmacytoid dendritic cell neoplasm.

