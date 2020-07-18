Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.45 ($9.03).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 720 ($8.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 648.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96).

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)

Analyst Recommendations for Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR)

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Cut by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Cut by B. Riley
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million
Curtiss-Wright Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share
Curtiss-Wright Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report