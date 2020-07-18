Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Great Portland Estates PLC (LON:GPOR) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 733.45 ($9.03).

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Peel Hunt restated a “reduce” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 920 ($11.32) to GBX 720 ($8.86) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Great Portland Estates in a research note on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 660 ($8.12) to GBX 630 ($7.75) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Great Portland Estates from GBX 740 ($9.11) to GBX 570 ($7.01) and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 4th.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates stock opened at GBX 584.20 ($7.19) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.23, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.86. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 648.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 751.02. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion and a PE ratio of 29.21. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of GBX 518.60 ($6.38) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 971.80 ($11.96).

Great Portland Estates (LON:GPOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The company reported GBX 22 ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 21.30 ($0.26) by GBX 0.70 ($0.01). As a group, analysts predict that Great Portland Estates will post 1939.2923342 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 28th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.90 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 28th. This represents a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from Great Portland Estates’s previous dividend of $4.70. Great Portland Estates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.00%.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

Read More: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.