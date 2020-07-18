FY2020 EPS Estimates for ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

ANTA Sports Products Ltd (OTCMKTS:ANPDF) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for ANTA Sports Products in a research report issued on Wednesday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Chou now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ANTA Sports Products’ FY2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of ANTA Sports Products from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd.

OTCMKTS:ANPDF opened at $9.11 on Friday. ANTA Sports Products has a 1-year low of $5.65 and a 1-year high of $11.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.26 and a 200 day moving average of $8.62.

About ANTA Sports Products

ANTA Sports Products Limited designs, researches, develops, manufactures, markets, trades in, and retails sporting footwear, apparel, and accessories in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sportswear, including running, boxing, basketball, female fitness, cross-training, skiing, soccer, football, outdoor, and lifestyle products, as well as sports fashion clothing, kid's sports fashion clothing and sportswear, and leisure footwear products under the DESCENTE, FILA, FILA KIDS, KINGKOW, KOLON SPORT, SPRANDI, ANTA, and ANTA KIDS brands.

