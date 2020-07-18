KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the twenty-two research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.35.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded shares of KLA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of KLA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of KLA in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $197.20 on Friday. KLA has a 12-month low of $110.19 and a 12-month high of $207.78. The company has a market capitalization of $30.53 billion, a PE ratio of 30.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $191.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.99.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. KLA had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 57.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that KLA will post 9.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,436.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard P. Wallace sold 37,266 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.94, for a total transaction of $6,295,718.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,032,486.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 44,932 shares of company stock valued at $7,525,393 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC increased its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in KLA in the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of KLA by 382.0% in the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in KLA by 16.9% in the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after purchasing an additional 50,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KLA by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 11,429 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,034,000 after acquiring an additional 9,590 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

