Desjardins Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) – Equities research analysts at Desjardins cut their FY2020 EPS estimates for shares of BCE in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 15th. Desjardins analyst M. Yaghi now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $2.01 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.12.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.24. BCE had a return on equity of 18.24% and a net margin of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

BCE has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on BCE from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of BCE from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of BCE from $64.50 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Veritas Investment Research lowered shares of BCE from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of BCE from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

NYSE BCE opened at $42.44 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.00. BCE has a one year low of $31.66 and a one year high of $49.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.5883 per share. This represents a $2.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. BCE’s payout ratio is 92.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BCE. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BCE by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 718,508 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,904,000 after acquiring an additional 185,075 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $238,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in BCE by 240.4% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 16,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $742,000 after buying an additional 11,300 shares during the last quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in BCE during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,173,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BCE by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 694,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,173,000 after purchasing an additional 61,295 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

