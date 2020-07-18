Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the fourteen ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $123.83.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BXP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Boston Properties from $147.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. TheStreet downgraded Boston Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. SunTrust Banks upgraded Boston Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $121.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Boston Properties from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Boston Properties from $130.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 28th.

In other news, Director Bruce W. Duncan purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $89.14 per share, with a total value of $980,540.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce W. Duncan bought 5,000 shares of Boston Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.47 per share, with a total value of $377,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 18,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,513,890. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BXP. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,112,110,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Boston Properties in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,797,357,000. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,258,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $761,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,734,994 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6,179.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,670,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $154,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Boston Properties by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,060,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,481,284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006,869 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BXP opened at $93.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 5.59 and a current ratio of 5.59. The firm has a market cap of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.86, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.04. Boston Properties has a 1 year low of $71.57 and a 1 year high of $147.83.

Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $2.39. Boston Properties had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $752.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.83 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Boston Properties will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Boston Properties’s payout ratio is 55.92%.

Boston Properties Company Profile

Boston Properties (NYSE: BXP) is one of the largest publicly-held developers and owners of Class A office properties in the United States, concentrated in five markets – Boston, Los Angeles, New York, San Francisco and Washington, DC. The Company is a fully integrated real estate company, organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), that develops, manages, operates, acquires and owns a diverse portfolio of primarily Class A office space.

