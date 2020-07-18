CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $50.20.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. BidaskClub cut CommVault Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on CommVault Systems from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut CommVault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on CommVault Systems in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of CommVault Systems stock opened at $38.42 on Friday. CommVault Systems has a one year low of $24.26 and a one year high of $51.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.84 and its 200 day moving average is $41.35. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -295.52, a P/E/G ratio of 37.44 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

CommVault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The software maker reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $164.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.03 million. CommVault Systems had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 5.00%. CommVault Systems’s revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that CommVault Systems will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CVLT. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 17.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,602 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of CommVault Systems by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,868 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $880,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in CommVault Systems by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 11,121 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in CommVault Systems by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,937 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in CommVault Systems by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 82,588 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,687,000 after acquiring an additional 50,726 shares in the last quarter. 96.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CommVault Systems

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. The company offers data protection, backup, and recovery software solutions for the backup of databases, files, applications, endpoints, and virtual machines according to data type and recovery profile; and help to optimize storage with deduplication, recover data, and leverage reports.

