Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.59 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 250,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

Read More: Different Options Trading Strategies

Analyst Recommendations for Realty Income (NYSE:O)

Receive News & Ratings for Realty Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Realty Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Cut by B. Riley
FY2020 EPS Estimates for Nordic American Tanker Ltd Cut by B. Riley
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million
Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Provident Financial Holdings, Inc. Will Post Quarterly Sales of $10.65 Million
Curtiss-Wright Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share
Curtiss-Wright Corp. Expected to Earn FY2020 Earnings of $6.06 Per Share
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s Q3 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on Cubic Co.’s Q3 2020 Earnings
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share
BRAINSWAY LTD/S Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of Per Share


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report