Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and thirteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $72.93.

Several equities research analysts have commented on O shares. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Realty Income from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $49.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Realty Income from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Realty Income from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $58.59 on Friday. Realty Income has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $84.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $20.12 billion, a PE ratio of 40.13, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.46.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.39). Realty Income had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 4.95%. The firm had revenue of $414.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $399.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Realty Income will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a aug 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 3rd will be given a $0.2335 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.34%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,750,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,732,639,000 after acquiring an additional 384,116 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Realty Income by 4.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,585,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,131,233,000 after acquiring an additional 886,991 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,977,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,553,000 after buying an additional 267,567 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 306.4% during the 2nd quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 4,570,622 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $271,952,000 after buying an additional 3,445,937 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in Realty Income by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,777,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,651,000 after buying an additional 250,285 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

