Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.21.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Orser Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 192.1% in the 4th quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 18,697 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 12,297 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,941,988 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $774,578,000 after buying an additional 502,407 shares during the last quarter. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at $3,532,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,674,967 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $100,247,000 after buying an additional 34,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 27,821 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after buying an additional 3,846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

About Intel

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

