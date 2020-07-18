Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the forty-four analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.21.
INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub cut Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Vertical Group initiated coverage on Intel in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen dropped their price target on Intel from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
In other news, insider Venkata S. M. Renduchintala sold 46,544 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.67, for a total value of $2,823,824.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 126,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,658,980.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $167,547.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 77,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,571,620.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,410 shares of company stock worth $3,411,259 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:INTC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $254.51 billion, a PE ratio of 11.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.53. Intel has a 1 year low of $43.63 and a 1 year high of $69.29.
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.65 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 31.64% and a net margin of 30.02%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.89 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Intel will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.
About Intel
Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.
