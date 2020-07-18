FY2020 EPS Estimates for Alamos Gold Inc Decreased by National Bank Financial (NYSE:AGI)

Alamos Gold Inc (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) – National Bank Financial lowered their FY2020 earnings estimates for shares of Alamos Gold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Get Alamos Gold alerts:

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Alamos Gold from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered Alamos Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alamos Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $8.25 target price on shares of Alamos Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Alamos Gold from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

NYSE:AGI opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.44 and a quick ratio of 2.38. Alamos Gold has a 12 month low of $3.34 and a 12 month high of $10.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.90.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. Alamos Gold had a return on equity of 3.85% and a net margin of 9.52%. The company had revenue of $176.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were paid a $0.015 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. Alamos Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.00%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $4,330,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Rathbone Brothers plc acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Alamos Gold in the first quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold deposits in North America. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 11,000 acres located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What kind of dividend yield to CEF’s pay?



Receive News & Ratings for Alamos Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alamos Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.