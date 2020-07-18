Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Best Buy Co Inc (NYSE:BBY) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-one analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $86.35.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Best Buy to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded shares of Best Buy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Nomura Securities upped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Best Buy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 27th.

Shares of BBY stock opened at $87.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.57. Best Buy has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $91.99.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The technology retailer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. Best Buy had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 45.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Best Buy will post 5.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 10th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.24%.

In related news, insider Kathleen Scarlett sold 9,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.49, for a total transaction of $759,169.53. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,642,270.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.97, for a total value of $80,136.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,706 shares in the company, valued at $1,611,296.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,073,876 shares of company stock worth $89,658,539 over the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in Best Buy by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 522 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Best Buy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc operates as a retailer of technology products, services, and solutions in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide Computing and Mobile Phones, such as computing and peripherals, e-readers, networking products, tablets, and wearables, as well as mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; consumer electronics, including digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio, and smart home products; and entertainment products consisting of drones, movies, music, and toys, as well as gaming hardware and software, and virtual reality and other software products.

