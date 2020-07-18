salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the forty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, thirty-nine have issued a buy recommendation and two have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $200.21.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 18th. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. Cfra increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 29th. Finally, OTR Global lowered shares of salesforce.com to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $187.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $184.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $171.90. The stock has a market cap of $169.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,043.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com has a fifty-two week low of $115.29 and a fifty-two week high of $202.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.93 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $124,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,240 shares in the company, valued at $6,247,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.96, for a total transaction of $1,629,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 610,551 shares of company stock worth $109,793,357. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CRM. Norges Bank acquired a new position in salesforce.com during the fourth quarter worth about $1,322,911,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the first quarter valued at approximately $986,207,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 49.6% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,873,498 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,565,566,000 after purchasing an additional 3,606,319 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 96.7% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,062,595 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $872,892,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of salesforce.com by 18.1% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,906,354 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,282,336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364,910 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.26% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

