Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Jul 18th, 2020

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 7.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 1,017,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $6,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Analyst Recommendations for Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV)

