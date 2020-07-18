Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Centennial Resource Development Inc (NASDAQ:CDEV) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-one brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $2.84.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CDEV shares. Stephens lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (up from $1.00) on shares of Centennial Resource Development in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

Shares of Centennial Resource Development stock opened at $0.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.09 and a 200 day moving average of $1.73. The firm has a market cap of $245.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 7.35. Centennial Resource Development has a 1 year low of $0.24 and a 1 year high of $6.43.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($1.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($1.92). The business had revenue of $192.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $209.29 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative return on equity of 0.90% and a negative net margin of 56.81%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

In other Centennial Resource Development news, Director Non-Eci Usrpi Aiv Riverstone purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.15 per share, for a total transaction of $53,750.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Us Centennial Holdings Ll Rel purchased 1,017,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.82 per share, for a total transaction of $834,329.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 8,037,916 shares of company stock worth $7,173,825. Insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDEV. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 1,268.3% in the 1st quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 23,617,072 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,211,000 after purchasing an additional 21,891,072 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 609.3% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,531,338 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 14,200,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,762,734 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,872,645 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 1st quarter worth $422,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development in the 4th quarter worth $6,057,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.95% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Featured Article: Convertible Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.