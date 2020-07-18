Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV)

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc (NYSE:HGV) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2020 earnings estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will earn ($0.62) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hilton Grand Vacations’ Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Hilton Grand Vacations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. SunTrust Banks cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $43.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Nomura cut their price target on Hilton Grand Vacations from $33.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Hilton Grand Vacations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Hilton Grand Vacations in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.56.

Shares of NYSE HGV opened at $21.70 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.96. Hilton Grand Vacations has a 12-month low of $8.28 and a 12-month high of $36.56. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.77.

Hilton Grand Vacations (NYSE:HGV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $351.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.39 million. Hilton Grand Vacations had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 32.55%. The firm’s revenue was down 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.58 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zimmer Partners LP increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 22.7% during the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 7,657,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,795 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,997,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,630,000 after purchasing an additional 46,458 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 47.0% during the first quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,630,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,480,000 after purchasing an additional 841,093 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations by 21.8% during the first quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,822,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,744,000 after purchasing an additional 326,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hilton Grand Vacations during the fourth quarter worth about $36,841,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Grand Vacations Inc, a timeshare company, develops, markets, and operates vacation ownership resorts primarily under the Hilton Grand Vacations brand. The company operates in two segments, Real Estate Sales and Financing, and Resort Operations and Club Management. It sells vacation ownership intervals; manages resorts; operates a points-based vacation club; and finances and services loans provided to consumers for their timeshare purchases.

