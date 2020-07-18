Traders Buy Large Volume of Caterpillar Call Options (NYSE:CAT)

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Investors bought 123,233 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,399% compared to the typical volume of 8,222 call options.

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $136.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Caterpillar has a fifty-two week low of $87.50 and a fifty-two week high of $150.55.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 10.41% and a return on equity of 37.15%. The business’s revenue was down 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.94 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BofA Securities upgraded Caterpillar from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank raised Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $126.50 to $166.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Caterpillar from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 18th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.79.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,110 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,447,000 after buying an additional 2,849 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,839,000. Vigilare Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth approximately $531,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $367,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 559,975 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,697,000 after purchasing an additional 22,599 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.80% of the company’s stock.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

