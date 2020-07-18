Carclo (LON:CAR) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $8.84

Carclo plc (LON:CAR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.84 and traded as high as $10.17. Carclo shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 106,000 shares changing hands.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7.28 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 956.23. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 million and a PE ratio of -0.27.

Carclo Company Profile (LON:CAR)

Carclo plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures fine tolerance injection molded plastic parts. It operates through three segments: Technical Plastics, LED Technologies, and Aerospace. The Technical Plastics segment manufactures and supplies fine tolerance and injection molded plastic components for use in the medical, optical, and electronic products.

