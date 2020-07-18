SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.45. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 40,300 shares changing hands.
Separately, ValuEngine cut SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.
The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.
SigmaTron International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SGMA)
SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.
Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations
Receive News & Ratings for SigmaTron International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SigmaTron International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.