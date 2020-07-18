SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.38

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.38 and traded as high as $3.45. SigmaTron International shares last traded at $3.30, with a volume of 40,300 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine cut SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th.

The company has a market cap of $13.70 million, a PE ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.32 and a 200-day moving average of $3.38.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,538 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SigmaTron International Company Profile

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

