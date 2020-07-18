Barclays Reiterates “Overweight” Rating for Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)

Worldline (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Worldline in a research note on Saturday, June 13th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Worldline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Worldline in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Shares of WWLNF opened at $85.80 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.89. Worldline has a 52 week low of $49.43 and a 52 week high of $91.02.

