Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $3.11

Giga-tronics, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:GIGA)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.11 and traded as high as $3.75. Giga-tronics shares last traded at $3.75, with a volume of 141 shares.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Giga-tronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a market capitalization of $10.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.11.

Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Giga-tronics had a negative return on equity of 84.79% and a negative net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $2.60 million for the quarter.

About Giga-tronics (OTCMKTS:GIGA)

Giga-tronics Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets modular test products for electronic warfare in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Microsource and the Giga-tronics Division. The Microsource segment develops and manufactures a line of yttrium, iron, and garnet tuned oscillators, filters, and microwave synthesizers for use in operational applications, as well as in manufacturing a range of microwave instruments and devices.

