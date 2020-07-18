Premier Foods (LON:PFD) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $41.81

Premier Foods Plc (LON:PFD)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $41.81 and traded as high as $96.21. Premier Foods shares last traded at $93.80, with a volume of 3,127,326 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Premier Foods in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 100 ($1.23) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Peel Hunt boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Foods from GBX 80 ($0.98) to GBX 90 ($1.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th.

The stock has a market cap of $796.42 million and a PE ratio of 17.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 62.23 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 41.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.16.

Premier Foods plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes branded and own label food products in the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through Grocery and Sweet Treats segments. The company offers a portfolio of product categories, including flavourings and seasonings under the Bisto, OXO, and Paxo brands; cooking sauces and accompaniments under the Sharwood's, Loyd Grossman, and Homepride brands; and quick meals, snacks, and soups under the Batchelors and Smash brands.

