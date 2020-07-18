Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $55.28

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $55.28 and traded as high as $58.01. Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers shares last traded at $57.74, with a volume of 85,306 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RBA shares. Barrington Research raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. National Bank Financial cut Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$41.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$33.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$56.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.28.

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA) (NYSE:RBA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.26 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$366.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$421.22 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Inc will post 1.3599654 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers (TSE:RBA)

Ritchie Bros. Auctioneers Incorporated, an asset management and disposition company, sells industrial equipment and other durable assets through its unreserved live on site auctions, online marketplaces, listing services, and private brokerage services. The company sells a range of used and unused equipment, including earthmoving equipment, truck trailers, government surplus, oil and gas equipment, and other industrial assets, as well as construction and heavy machinery.

