China Gold International Resrcs (OTCMKTS:JINFF) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.62

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

China Gold International Resrcs Corp Ltd (OTCMKTS:JINFF)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.62 and traded as high as $0.73. China Gold International Resrcs shares last traded at $0.73, with a volume of 4,900 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.52 and a 200-day moving average of $0.62.

China Gold International Resrcs Company Profile (OTCMKTS:JINFF)

China Gold International Resources Corp. Ltd., a gold and base metal mining company, principally engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral reserves in the People's Republic of China. It primarily holds 96.5% interest in the Chang Shan Hao Gold Mine that comprise a licensed area of 36 square kilometers in the western part of inner Mongolia, northern China; and 100% interest in the Jiama Copper-Gold Polymetallic Mine that hosts copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, lead, and zinc metals located in Metrorkongka County in Tibet.

