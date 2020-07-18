TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.77

Shares of TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.77 and traded as high as $25.58. TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS shares last traded at $25.58, with a volume of 2,600 shares traded.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.77.

About TELEPHNE AND DATA SYS 6.625% SNR NTS (NYSE:TDI)

There is no company description available for Telephone and Data Systems Inc

