Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.36

Bridgeline Digital Inc (NASDAQ:BLIN) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.36 and traded as high as $1.98. Bridgeline Digital shares last traded at $1.86, with a volume of 187,500 shares traded.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.36. The company has a market cap of $8.09 million, a PE ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.74.

Bridgeline Digital (NASDAQ:BLIN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The software maker reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Bridgeline Digital had a return on equity of 289.52% and a net margin of 81.83%. The company had revenue of $2.74 million during the quarter.

Bridgeline Digital, Inc operates as a digital engagement company in the United States. The company's Bridgeline's Unbound platform enables companies and developers to create Websites, Web applications, and online stores. It offers Bridgeline Unbound Experience Manager, a marketing automation engine and content management system; Bridgeline Unbound Content Manager that enables non-technical users to create, edit, and publish content via a browser-based interface; and Bridgeline Unbound Commerce, an online B2B and B2C commerce solution that allows users to manage domestic and international commerce initiatives.

