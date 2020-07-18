Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $144.55

Posted by on Jul 18th, 2020

Iliad SA (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $144.55 and traded as high as $203.00. Iliad shares last traded at $203.00, with a volume of 8 shares.

ILIAF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Friday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. HSBC downgraded Iliad from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Iliad in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised Iliad from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.53 and a 200-day moving average of $144.55.

About Iliad (OTCMKTS:ILIAF)

Iliad SA provides retail telecommunication services in France. It offers its subscribers the Internet access solutions under the Free and Alice brands; telephony services; television services with 600 channels; and value added services comprising catch-up TV and video on demand, and video games, as well as subscription to pay-TV packages and channels consisting of Canal+, beIN Sports, etc.

