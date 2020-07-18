Tile Shop (NASDAQ:TTS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.43

Shares of Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.43 and traded as high as $1.60. Tile Shop shares last traded at $1.58, with a volume of 30,700 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $80.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.90 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.43.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tile Shop stock. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Tile Shop Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TTS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 73,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd owned 0.15% of Tile Shop at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

Tile Shop Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of natural stone and man-made tiles, setting and maintenance materials, and related accessories in the United States. It offers approximately 6,000 products, including marble, travertine, granite, quartz, sandstone, slate, and onyx tiles; and ceramic, porcelain, glass, cement, wood look, and metal tiles primarily under the Rush River and Fired Earth brands.

