Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $68.67

Shares of Loblaw Companies Ltd (TSE:L) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $68.67 and traded as high as $70.54. Loblaw Companies shares last traded at $70.35, with a volume of 367,985 shares traded.

Several research analysts have recently commented on L shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$86.00 to C$87.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$80.00 to C$78.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 30th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$88.00 to C$83.00 in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Loblaw Companies from C$74.00 to C$80.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.29, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.90 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.67.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.85 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$11.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$11.18 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Loblaw Companies Ltd will post 4.8014387 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.79%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.53%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile (TSE:L)

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores comprising in-store pharmacies, other health and beauty product stores, apparel stores, and other general merchandise stores, as well as supports the PC Optimum reward program.

