L’Oreal (EPA:OR) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $258.63

L’Oreal SA (EPA:OR) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $258.63 and traded as high as $289.80. L’Oreal shares last traded at $287.10, with a volume of 492,938 shares.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of €277.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €258.63.

About L’Oreal (EPA:OR)

L'Oréal SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'oréal Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

