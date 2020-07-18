Lydian International (TSE:LYD) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Lydian International Ltd. (TSE:LYD) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $340.00. Lydian International shares last traded at $340.00, with a volume of 6 shares traded.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$122.13. The stock has a market cap of $258.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -665.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57,046.09, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05.

Lydian International Company Profile (TSE:LYD)

Lydian International Limited is a gold-focused mineral development company pursuing resources in emerging and transitional geopolitical regions. The Company’s main project is the Amulsar Gold Project, a gold development-stage project located in the Republic of Armenia. The Company holds a combined exploration-mining license covering an early-stage gold prospect known as the Kela Project in the Guri region of the Ozurgeti province in Georgia.

Featured Article: Portfolio Manager

Receive News & Ratings for Lydian International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lydian International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.