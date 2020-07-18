Computacenter (LON:CCC) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,609.56

Shares of Computacenter plc (LON:CCC) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1,609.56 and traded as high as $1,702.00. Computacenter shares last traded at $1,675.00, with a volume of 129,184 shares.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CCC shares. Citigroup started coverage on Computacenter in a research report on Monday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a GBX 2,008 ($24.71) target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Computacenter from GBX 1,320 ($16.24) to GBX 1,600 ($19.69) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Monday, May 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,741.60 ($21.43).

Get Computacenter alerts:

The company has a market cap of $1.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.11, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,635.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,609.56.

In other news, insider Raymond Gray acquired 1,125 shares of Computacenter stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,495 ($18.40) per share, for a total transaction of £16,818.75 ($20,697.45).

About Computacenter (LON:CCC)

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacenter network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacenter solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Computacenter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Computacenter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.