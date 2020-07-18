Lamprell (LON:LAM) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $22.67

Shares of Lamprell Plc (LON:LAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $22.67 and traded as high as $24.40. Lamprell shares last traded at $21.00, with a volume of 1,139,970 shares.

The firm has a market capitalization of $73.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.63, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 21.15 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 22.67.

Lamprell Company Profile (LON:LAM)

Lamprell plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides fabrication, engineering, installation, and contracting services to the offshore and onshore oil and gas, and renewable energy industries in the United Arab Emirates and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company operates in three segments: Rigs and Engineering; Procurement, Construction & Installation EPCI; and Contracting Services.

