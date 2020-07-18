Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.72

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.44. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 548,734 shares.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.78 million and a PE ratio of -16.83.

Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The mining company reported C($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.06). The firm had revenue of C$30.46 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts predict that Premier Gold Mines Ltd. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,055.90.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

