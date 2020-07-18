Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.72

Premier Gold Mines Ltd. (TSE:PG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.44. Premier Gold Mines shares last traded at $2.44, with a volume of 548,734 shares.
Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.50 to C$4.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Fundamental Research boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$2.99 to C$3.17 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Premier Gold Mines from C$3.30 to C$3.50 in a report on Thursday, April 23rd.
The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.78 million and a PE ratio of -16.83.
In other Premier Gold Mines news, Director Ewan Stewart Downie bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$1.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$77,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,707,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$7,297,055.90.
About Premier Gold Mines (TSE:PG)
Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in the Southeast of Magdalena de Kino, in Sonora State, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Greenstone Gold property, which includes the Hardrock project located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.
Further Reading: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Premier Gold Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Gold Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.