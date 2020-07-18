Aimia (TSE:AIM) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $2.89

Aimia Inc (TSE:AIM)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.89 and traded as high as $3.26. Aimia shares last traded at $3.23, with a volume of 183,458 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AIM shares. National Bank Financial set a C$3.00 price target on shares of Aimia and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Aimia from C$4.50 to C$3.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Aimia in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Aimia from C$6.00 to C$5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 30th.

Get Aimia alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $303.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Aimia (TSE:AIM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 13th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$29.60 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Aimia Inc will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

About Aimia (TSE:AIM)

Aimia Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a data-driven marketing and loyalty analytics company worldwide. It operates through Coalitions, and Insights & Loyalty Solutions segments. The company owns and operates the Aeroplan Program, a coalition loyalty program in Canada, as well as non-platform based loyalty services business.

Recommended Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Aimia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aimia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.