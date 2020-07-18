Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $64.50

Brookfield Renewable Partners LP (TSE:BEP.UN) (NYSE:BEP) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $64.50 and traded as high as $75.72. Brookfield Renewable Partners shares last traded at $75.69, with a volume of 242,351 shares.

A number of brokerages have commented on BEP.UN. CSFB set a C$64.00 target price on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a C$54.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a C$64.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in a report on Monday, June 8th.

Get Brookfield Renewable Partners alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion and a PE ratio of -620.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$66.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$64.50.

In other Brookfield Renewable Partners news, Director David Mcdaniel Mann purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$66.56 per share, for a total transaction of C$199,677.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,198,062.

About Brookfield Renewable Partners (TSE:BEP.UN)

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities in the North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Hydroelectric; Wind; and Solar, Storage, and others segments. It operates 840 generation facilities using hydro, solar, wind, biomass, and other renewable technologies.

Featured Story: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Renewable Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.