Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.70. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,910 shares trading hands.

Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.82.

In other Geodrill news, insider Sustainable Capital Ltd purchased 476,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.30 per share, for a total transaction of C$618,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 7,209,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$9,372,870. Insiders purchased 1,179,000 shares of company stock worth $1,553,707 over the last 90 days.

Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.

