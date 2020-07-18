Geodrill (TSE:GEO) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.47

Geodrill Ltd (TSE:GEO) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $1.47 and traded as high as $1.70. Geodrill shares last traded at $1.67, with a volume of 1,910 shares trading hands.
Separately, TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$2.75 to C$2.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 20th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.41, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$1.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $76.18 million and a P/E ratio of 29.82.
Geodrill Company Profile (TSE:GEO)
Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides exploration and development drilling services to various mining companies with exploration, development, and production operations in West Africa and the African copper belt. The company offers reverse circulation (RC), diamond core, air-core, directional, RC grade control, water bore, and underground drilling services.
Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?
Receive News & Ratings for Geodrill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Geodrill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.