Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) Shares Cross Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $119.33

Shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLY) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $119.33 and traded as high as $134.99. Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $133.84, with a volume of 3,094,600 shares.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.33.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period.

Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Consumer Discretionary Select Sector Index (the Index). The Index includes companies from the following industries, media; retail (specialty, multiline, Internet and catalog); hotels, restaurants and leisure; textiles, apparel and luxury goods; household durables; automobiles; auto components; distributors; leisure equipment and products; and diversified consumer services.

